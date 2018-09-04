All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:25 AM

3925 Medina

3925 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Medina Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
2111 St. Francis - Never leased before and truly one of a kind Forest Hills home across from park with tennis courts and playground! Completely renovated to the studs - everything is brand new inside. Stunning master bath with rainfall shower, gourmet kitchen, granite tile and real hardwood floors throughout. 3 large bedrooms and laundry-craft-utility room that connects to walk-in closet. Walk to white rock lake, the Arboretum, and award winning Sanger elementary! Pool is shared with guest house tenant. All utilities, yardcare and pool maintenance for $300 flat fee per month. Renovation currently being completed for move 8.1.2019. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and rent.

(RLNE5119490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Medina have any available units?
3925 Medina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Medina have?
Some of 3925 Medina's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Medina currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Medina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Medina pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Medina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3925 Medina offer parking?
No, 3925 Medina does not offer parking.
Does 3925 Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Medina have a pool?
Yes, 3925 Medina has a pool.
Does 3925 Medina have accessible units?
No, 3925 Medina does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Medina have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Medina does not have units with dishwashers.

