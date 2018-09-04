3925 Medina

Amenities

2111 St. Francis - Never leased before and truly one of a kind Forest Hills home across from park with tennis courts and playground! Completely renovated to the studs - everything is brand new inside. Stunning master bath with rainfall shower, gourmet kitchen, granite tile and real hardwood floors throughout. 3 large bedrooms and laundry-craft-utility room that connects to walk-in closet. Walk to white rock lake, the Arboretum, and award winning Sanger elementary! Pool is shared with guest house tenant. All utilities, yardcare and pool maintenance for $300 flat fee per month. Renovation currently being completed for move 8.1.2019. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and rent.



