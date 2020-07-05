All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:11 AM

3900 Braewood Circle

3900 Braewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Braewood Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Custom Home in Plano ISD. Beautiful corner lot with Chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Hand scraped solid wood floors. Outdoor living is complete with private pool. Separately fenced side yard for safe play of pets and children attached to the sun room. Master bath updated within last year is light and bright. Short walk to Arbor Hills Nature Reserve. Pool and yard care provided with lease.
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. No Cats. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.Outside grill and refrigerator do not and will not be working.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Braewood Circle have any available units?
3900 Braewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Braewood Circle have?
Some of 3900 Braewood Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Braewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Braewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Braewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Braewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Braewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Braewood Circle offers parking.
Does 3900 Braewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Braewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Braewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Braewood Circle has a pool.
Does 3900 Braewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3900 Braewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Braewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Braewood Circle has units with dishwashers.

