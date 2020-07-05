3900 Braewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Custom Home in Plano ISD. Beautiful corner lot with Chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Hand scraped solid wood floors. Outdoor living is complete with private pool. Separately fenced side yard for safe play of pets and children attached to the sun room. Master bath updated within last year is light and bright. Short walk to Arbor Hills Nature Reserve. Pool and yard care provided with lease.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. No Cats. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.Outside grill and refrigerator do not and will not be working.