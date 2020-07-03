All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:25 AM

3821 Sailmaker Lane

3821 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Sailmaker Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated, bright and open, this centrally located home allows quick access to major area highways and is minutes away from shopping, Plano's extensive parks and recreation centers, dining, and entertainment. The property features stainless appliances and fixtures, granite in kitchen and baths. Recent carpet. Includes full access to HOA pool, tennis courts, playground, walking and bike trails. Front lawn care included - you maintain backyard. BYO fridge washer dryer. Pets considered case by case with addl deposit. 1-yr min lease. Must submit TAR app, signed lease criteria, drivers license, copy of last 2 paystubs for each adult occupant. See forms in link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

