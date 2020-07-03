3821 Sailmaker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Updated, bright and open, this centrally located home allows quick access to major area highways and is minutes away from shopping, Plano's extensive parks and recreation centers, dining, and entertainment. The property features stainless appliances and fixtures, granite in kitchen and baths. Recent carpet. Includes full access to HOA pool, tennis courts, playground, walking and bike trails. Front lawn care included - you maintain backyard. BYO fridge washer dryer. Pets considered case by case with addl deposit. 1-yr min lease. Must submit TAR app, signed lease criteria, drivers license, copy of last 2 paystubs for each adult occupant. See forms in link.