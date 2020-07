Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Beautifully Updated and 4-2.5-2 in West Plano! The kitchen features granite counter-tops, ss appliances, gas cook-top, large breakfast area with built-ins. Kitchen is open to the family room and enjoys views to the backyard and courtyard. Front living room features a fireplace and built-ins. Master bathroom with remodeled shower and freestanding soaking tub. Laundry room with storage cabinets. Plano West Senior HS zoning.