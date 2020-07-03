3729 Mason Drive

Amenities

Spacious and comfortable 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Attending great FRISCO school district. Middle school is just across the street. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. In-law suite with full bathroom and Master suite are downstairs. Wood floor in formal dining, living, family room, master bedroom, and a bedroom downstairs. 3 bedroom and a large gameroom are upstairs. Granite countertop and gas cooktop in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fridge included. Minutes to highway 121, Legacy West, Shop of Legacy and the Star in Frisco. MUST SEE. Landlord will hire professional to clean the house and shampoo the carpet before tenant moves in.