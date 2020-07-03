All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3729 Mason Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3729 Mason Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

3729 Mason Drive

3729 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3729 Mason Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious and comfortable 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Attending great FRISCO school district. Middle school is just across the street. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. In-law suite with full bathroom and Master suite are downstairs. Wood floor in formal dining, living, family room, master bedroom, and a bedroom downstairs. 3 bedroom and a large gameroom are upstairs. Granite countertop and gas cooktop in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fridge included. Minutes to highway 121, Legacy West, Shop of Legacy and the Star in Frisco. MUST SEE. Landlord will hire professional to clean the house and shampoo the carpet before tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Mason Drive have any available units?
3729 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Mason Drive have?
Some of 3729 Mason Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3729 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 3729 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Mason Drive have a pool?
No, 3729 Mason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 3729 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District