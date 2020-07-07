3708 Racquet Court

Amenities

Beautiful well maintained open floor plan one story home in a desirable Plano neighborhood with many upgrades that include, easy to take care of wood look ceramic floor in the main living area and kitchen, granite countertops and backsplash in the large open kitchen and Plenty of natural light to make this gorgeous home even more inviting. Enjoy cook outs in your gorgeous backyard featuring an oasis for relaxation and many fruit trees to enjoy while being quarantined. Family room features fireplace, wet bar and built in cabinets.