Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3621 Roxbury Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3621 Roxbury Lane

3621 Roxbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Roxbury Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spacious house with all rooms you ever need. Big study with built-in books-shelves and sturdy file-cabinet drawers. Spacious master bedroom and two half-bathrooms downstairs. Four bedrooms upstairs, located at four corners and connected by jack-n-jill bathrooms. 3 car garage. Beautiful pool and big backyard for your gatherings and relaxation after work. Ample storage space including a storage shed in backyard. Electric gate encloses the driveway with the backyard and gives extra privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Roxbury Lane have any available units?
3621 Roxbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Roxbury Lane have?
Some of 3621 Roxbury Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Roxbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Roxbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Roxbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Roxbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3621 Roxbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Roxbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3621 Roxbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Roxbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Roxbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Roxbury Lane has a pool.
Does 3621 Roxbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3621 Roxbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Roxbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Roxbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

