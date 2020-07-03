All apartments in Plano
3616 Lowrey Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3616 Lowrey Way

3616 Lowrey Way · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Lowrey Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity To Lease This Totally Remodeled Traditional Home With Beautiful Upgrades! NO CARPET! Fabulous Location With Superb Plano Schools! Featuring Four Bedrooms, Three Full Baths Plus First Floor Study Can Also Be Used as A Nursery! Modern Updates Include: Custom Neutral Colored Paint* New Flooring* Soaring Ceilings* Chef's Granite Kitchen Boasts Glass Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Refrigerator~Freezer, Oven, Microwave & Gas Cooktop! Sunny Breakfast Area* Formal Living~ Dining Combo* Three Guest Bedrooms, Full Bath Plus A Game~Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine Beauty! Attached Two Car Garage* Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care! Professionally Managed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Lowrey Way have any available units?
3616 Lowrey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Lowrey Way have?
Some of 3616 Lowrey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Lowrey Way currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Lowrey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Lowrey Way pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Lowrey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3616 Lowrey Way offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Lowrey Way offers parking.
Does 3616 Lowrey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Lowrey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Lowrey Way have a pool?
No, 3616 Lowrey Way does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Lowrey Way have accessible units?
No, 3616 Lowrey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Lowrey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Lowrey Way has units with dishwashers.

