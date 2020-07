Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Walk up to great curb appeal on this single story home in the popular Biltmore Swim and Racquet club neighborhood! Home has wood floors, skylights, trayed ceilings, and great focal point fireplace. Second living room would make a perfect play room or office. Picturesque backyard with covered flagstone patio and wood fence stained in 2016. New roof 2016. HOA gives you access to community pool and tennis courts. Exemplary Plano ISD. The perfect home and neighborhood to raise your family!