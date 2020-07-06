All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3517 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3517 Piedmont Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:21 PM

3517 Piedmont Drive

3517 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3517 Piedmont Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Plano. Great Plano school district. Nice quiet neighborhood. Gorgeous open floor plan, Living room, and bar station. New remodeled for two bathroom showers and a new laminate floor. Laminate floor in all bedrooms and tile floor in kitchen, breakfast room and bathroom. Must see. Ready to move in. all information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. a leaser or leaser broker to verify all information including schools and dimensions. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies.
please provide a TAR application with copies of driver licenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
3517 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 3517 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3517 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 3517 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 3517 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3517 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District