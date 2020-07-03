All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3513 S Echo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3513 S Echo Trail
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:04 PM

3513 S Echo Trail

3513 South Echo Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3513 South Echo Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 4bed 3bath 1 story home for rent located on corner lot in west plano. Large open spaced flexible floor plan great for entertaining. Split bedrooms allow for privacy. Open outdoor area partially covered with extra large fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting, wet bar, laminate wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, frame less master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, skylight, ceiling fans, and much more. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and highly rated schools. Ready for May 21st move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 S Echo Trail have any available units?
3513 S Echo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 S Echo Trail have?
Some of 3513 S Echo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 S Echo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3513 S Echo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 S Echo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3513 S Echo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3513 S Echo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3513 S Echo Trail offers parking.
Does 3513 S Echo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 S Echo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 S Echo Trail have a pool?
No, 3513 S Echo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3513 S Echo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3513 S Echo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 S Echo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 S Echo Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District