3513 S Echo Trail

Amenities
Fantastic 4bed 3bath 1 story home for rent located on corner lot in west plano. Large open spaced flexible floor plan great for entertaining. Split bedrooms allow for privacy. Open outdoor area partially covered with extra large fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting, wet bar, laminate wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, frame less master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, skylight, ceiling fans, and much more. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and highly rated schools. Ready for May 21st move-in