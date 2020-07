3508 Bahama Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

GORGEOUS TEXAS SIZED HOME IN QUIET AND RELAXING PLANO COMMUNITY TRAILS OF GLENWOOD. WALK INTO OPEN FRONT ENTRY WITH FORMAL DINING, STUDY WITH LOVELY FRENCH DOORS & BEAUTIFUL CURVED WROUGHT IRON STAIRS. DOUBLE STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY STONE FIREPLACE IS OPEN TO UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS & BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY. SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT FEATURES MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, RELAXING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. GO UPSTAIRS & ENJOY SEPARATE GAME ROOM LOFT & MEDIA THEATER ROOM!! 3 GREAT SIZED BEDROOMS ALSO UPSTAIRS WITH CONVENIENT LAUNDRY CHUTE TO DOWNSTAIRS UTILITY ROOM! EXCELLENT SIZE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. COME SEE THIS AMENITY RICH HOME WITH GREAT VALUE!!