3504 Watercrest Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Meticulously maintained and beautifully updated in highly coveted Lakeside on Preston! Comfortable living areas, sparkling pool and spa with waterfalls. Antique stained kitchen with updated stainless appliances overlooks spacious family room with plantation shutters throughout. Master suite with beautiful french doors that open to the backyard including updated floors and tile. Guest bedroom comes with built-in desk and bookshelves which alternates as a private study. The quaint and lovely backyard has extensive landscaping and is a mini oasis in West Plano.