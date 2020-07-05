All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:55 AM

3504 Watercrest Drive

3504 Watercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Watercrest Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Meticulously maintained and beautifully updated in highly coveted Lakeside on Preston! Comfortable living areas, sparkling pool and spa with waterfalls. Antique stained kitchen with updated stainless appliances overlooks spacious family room with plantation shutters throughout. Master suite with beautiful french doors that open to the backyard including updated floors and tile. Guest bedroom comes with built-in desk and bookshelves which alternates as a private study. The quaint and lovely backyard has extensive landscaping and is a mini oasis in West Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Watercrest Drive have any available units?
3504 Watercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Watercrest Drive have?
Some of 3504 Watercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Watercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Watercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Watercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Watercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3504 Watercrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3504 Watercrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Watercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Watercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Watercrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3504 Watercrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3504 Watercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Watercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Watercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Watercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

