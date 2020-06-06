3441 N Avenue

VERY STUNNING SINGLE STORY HOME WITH VERY COZY WARM SURROUNDINGS. HOME HAS NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. VERY CLOSE TO MANY AMMENITIES AND HWY 75 ACCESS TO TAKE YOU ANYWHERE. PERFECT FOR ANY FAMILY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
