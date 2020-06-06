All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3441 N Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3441 N Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:36 AM

3441 N Avenue

3441 N Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3441 N Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY STUNNING SINGLE STORY HOME WITH VERY COZY WARM SURROUNDINGS. HOME HAS NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. VERY CLOSE TO MANY AMMENITIES AND HWY 75 ACCESS TO TAKE YOU ANYWHERE. PERFECT FOR ANY FAMILY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 N Avenue have any available units?
3441 N Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3441 N Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3441 N Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 N Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3441 N Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3441 N Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3441 N Avenue offers parking.
Does 3441 N Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 N Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 N Avenue have a pool?
No, 3441 N Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3441 N Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3441 N Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 N Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 N Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 N Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 N Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District