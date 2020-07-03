All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3424 Michael Drive

3424 Michael Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Michael Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
DON'T MISS THIS CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME IN FOREST CREEK ESTATES NEAR CHISOLM TRAIL! Stunning Open Entry! High Ceilings & Rich Molding Throughout! Refreshing Vaulted Kitchen & Breakfast Area with White Cabinetry & Quartz Counters make a Perfect Place to Gather. 2 Gas Log Fireplaces! Large Family Room features a Wet Bar & Vaulted Ceiling with Beams. Escape to the Master Suite with Separate Vanities, Garden tub, Huge WIC & Private Door to Patio. 3 Secondary BRs & 2 Full Baths Both with Dual Sinks gives the space for Family & Guests. Relax in the Serene Backyard with 16x13 Covered Porch. Oversized 2 Car Garage! Great Neighborhood with Mature Trees! Walk to Playground, Parks, Paths. BOB Fence. Lawn Care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Michael Drive have any available units?
3424 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 Michael Drive have?
Some of 3424 Michael Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Michael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3424 Michael Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Michael Drive offers parking.
Does 3424 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 3424 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 3424 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Michael Drive has units with dishwashers.

