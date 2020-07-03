3424 Michael Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

DON'T MISS THIS CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME IN FOREST CREEK ESTATES NEAR CHISOLM TRAIL! Stunning Open Entry! High Ceilings & Rich Molding Throughout! Refreshing Vaulted Kitchen & Breakfast Area with White Cabinetry & Quartz Counters make a Perfect Place to Gather. 2 Gas Log Fireplaces! Large Family Room features a Wet Bar & Vaulted Ceiling with Beams. Escape to the Master Suite with Separate Vanities, Garden tub, Huge WIC & Private Door to Patio. 3 Secondary BRs & 2 Full Baths Both with Dual Sinks gives the space for Family & Guests. Relax in the Serene Backyard with 16x13 Covered Porch. Oversized 2 Car Garage! Great Neighborhood with Mature Trees! Walk to Playground, Parks, Paths. BOB Fence. Lawn Care Included.