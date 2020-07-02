3417 Burnet Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Maintained Home in Exemplary Frisco ISD. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is impeccably maintained with lots of upgrades. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the downstairs with neutral colors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, double ovens. Downstairs features a large master retreat, with formal dining, living and family room. Upstairs features three additional bedrooms two baths and a game room. New roof October 2018, fresh paint and epoxy garage floor. Don't miss this great opportunity in desirable Highlands of Russell Park.