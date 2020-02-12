3413 Paisano Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

BUILDING A HOUSE AND NEED A SHORT TERM LEASE... LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER a 4 MONTH LEASE or 1-2 year lease! Upscale 2 Story Townhome in a Beautifully Kept, Quiet Community. Kitchen Features: 42 inch Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite looking Countertops, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator!! Easy to Maintain, 16 inch Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen, Dining, Living, and Utility Room! Lots of Storage Space Upstairs, Including 2 Spacious Linen Closets! Backs to Greenbelt! Walking Distance to Pool! Short Drive to Freeways, Theater, Hospital and Mall!!