Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3413 Paisano Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:11 PM

3413 Paisano Trail

3413 Paisano Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Paisano Trail, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
BUILDING A HOUSE AND NEED A SHORT TERM LEASE... LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER a 4 MONTH LEASE or 1-2 year lease! Upscale 2 Story Townhome in a Beautifully Kept, Quiet Community. Kitchen Features: 42 inch Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite looking Countertops, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator!! Easy to Maintain, 16 inch Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen, Dining, Living, and Utility Room! Lots of Storage Space Upstairs, Including 2 Spacious Linen Closets! Backs to Greenbelt! Walking Distance to Pool! Short Drive to Freeways, Theater, Hospital and Mall!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Paisano Trail have any available units?
3413 Paisano Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Paisano Trail have?
Some of 3413 Paisano Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Paisano Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Paisano Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Paisano Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Paisano Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3413 Paisano Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Paisano Trail offers parking.
Does 3413 Paisano Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Paisano Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Paisano Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3413 Paisano Trail has a pool.
Does 3413 Paisano Trail have accessible units?
No, 3413 Paisano Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Paisano Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Paisano Trail has units with dishwashers.

