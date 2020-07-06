All apartments in Plano
3309 Newkirk Dr.
3309 Newkirk Dr.

3309 Newkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Newkirk Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Plano Nest With a Ton of Modern Flair! - Updated Plano Nest With a Ton of Modern Flair! This home beckons from the outside with fresh paint and a new roof! Upon entering, be warmed with the coordinated paint colors held up with distinctive tile and wood like laminate throughout! Living area features a sophisticated floor to ceiling brick fireplace for cozy winter evenings. The kitchen will captivate your attention w bold backsplash and granite countertops. Cook in style w SS double oven and large built in microwave! The 3 large bedrooms and transformed baths are an inviting plus. Plano ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have any available units?
3309 Newkirk Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have?
Some of 3309 Newkirk Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Newkirk Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Newkirk Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Newkirk Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Newkirk Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. offer parking?
No, 3309 Newkirk Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Newkirk Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have a pool?
No, 3309 Newkirk Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3309 Newkirk Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Newkirk Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Newkirk Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

