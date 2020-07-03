All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3308 Deep Valley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3308 Deep Valley Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3308 Deep Valley Trail

3308 Deep Valley Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3308 Deep Valley Trl, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely corner lot home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a half bath. The kitchen offers double ovens, plenty of cabinet and counter space, plus a charming eat in breakfast area with built-in cabinets. The bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets. The inviting living area showcases a lovely brick fireplace, built-in cabinets, plus a wet bar! The back yard is large with plenty of patio for outdoor entertaining. Ceiling fans through out the home. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Owner will provide lawn service during lease. An additional freezer in the garage also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have any available units?
3308 Deep Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have?
Some of 3308 Deep Valley Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Deep Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Deep Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Deep Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Deep Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Deep Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Deep Valley Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 3308 Deep Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 3308 Deep Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Deep Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Deep Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District