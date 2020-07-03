3308 Deep Valley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Lovely corner lot home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a half bath. The kitchen offers double ovens, plenty of cabinet and counter space, plus a charming eat in breakfast area with built-in cabinets. The bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets. The inviting living area showcases a lovely brick fireplace, built-in cabinets, plus a wet bar! The back yard is large with plenty of patio for outdoor entertaining. Ceiling fans through out the home. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Owner will provide lawn service during lease. An additional freezer in the garage also included.