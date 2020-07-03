3305 Estacado

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Come home to this outstanding property in desirable Highlands of Russell Park. Master bedroom and second bedroom down (perfect for study, guest room or nursery). Open family room has 20 ft. ceilings, built-ins and fireplace. Formals, updated kitchen and spacious utility room completes the lower floor. The spacious kitchen has ss appliances including refrigerator. A walk-in pantry and island complete the cook's delight. Upstairs find two bedrooms, a bath and huge game or media room. Nearby is the community pool and entertainment center. Popular Frisco schools and a perfect location south of Hwy 121 make this desireable for every membe rof the family. Come and see for yourself a wonderful home.