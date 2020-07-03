All apartments in Plano
3305 Estacado
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:52 AM

3305 Estacado

3305 Estacado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Estacado Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Come home to this outstanding property in desirable Highlands of Russell Park. Master bedroom and second bedroom down (perfect for study, guest room or nursery). Open family room has 20 ft. ceilings, built-ins and fireplace. Formals, updated kitchen and spacious utility room completes the lower floor. The spacious kitchen has ss appliances including refrigerator. A walk-in pantry and island complete the cook's delight. Upstairs find two bedrooms, a bath and huge game or media room. Nearby is the community pool and entertainment center. Popular Frisco schools and a perfect location south of Hwy 121 make this desireable for every membe rof the family. Come and see for yourself a wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Estacado have any available units?
3305 Estacado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Estacado have?
Some of 3305 Estacado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Estacado currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Estacado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Estacado pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Estacado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3305 Estacado offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Estacado offers parking.
Does 3305 Estacado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Estacado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Estacado have a pool?
Yes, 3305 Estacado has a pool.
Does 3305 Estacado have accessible units?
No, 3305 Estacado does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Estacado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 Estacado has units with dishwashers.

