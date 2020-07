Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two bedroom townhome with two spacious living areas. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, New wood floor, New AC replaced in Aug.2018, upgraded light fixtures. Downstairs features open concept living, laundry room equipped with front loading washer and dryer, plantation shutters, half bath and much more. Upstairs offers a second large living area and two bedrooms as well as two full bathrooms. Great North Plano location with quick access to Hwy 121.