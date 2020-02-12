All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3236 Green Court

3236 Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Green Court, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable single story home, boasting OPEN FLOOR PLAN.. Light and bright with soaring ceilings and fireplace.. Enjoy wood deck off breakfast room.. Room for grill and sitting with a grass area too.. Tile floors in throughout living areas .. Master bedroom is split from other two bedrooms with carpet. Walking distance to trails and parks. Hurry will not last.. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with property.. Application fee $50.00 per occupant over 18 in Cash or money order only.. Pets to be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Green Court have any available units?
3236 Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Green Court have?
Some of 3236 Green Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Green Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Green Court is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Green Court offers parking.
Does 3236 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Green Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Green Court have a pool?
No, 3236 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 3236 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Green Court has units with dishwashers.

