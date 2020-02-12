3236 Green Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable single story home, boasting OPEN FLOOR PLAN.. Light and bright with soaring ceilings and fireplace.. Enjoy wood deck off breakfast room.. Room for grill and sitting with a grass area too.. Tile floors in throughout living areas .. Master bedroom is split from other two bedrooms with carpet. Walking distance to trails and parks. Hurry will not last.. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with property.. Application fee $50.00 per occupant over 18 in Cash or money order only.. Pets to be approved by landlord.