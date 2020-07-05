All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:35 AM

3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive

3212 Prestonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Prestonwood Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
GORGEOUS, UPDATED 3BR, 3.5 BATH, 3-CAR GARAGE HOME ON GOLF COURSE LOT. Great views of 13th Fairway at the Hills Club of Prestonwood CC. Open & Bright with an east facing patio. Beautiful wood floors in Entry, Dining & Family Rooms. High ceiling family room has great patio & golf views. Updated Kitchen with granite & SS appliances opens to family & breakfast rooms. Master down in rear has a wonderful updated bathroom & large walk-in closet. A beautiful winding staircase takes you up to a spacious game room & 2 bedrooms. Updated HVAC & Low-E windows. Fabulous home! Close access to Dallas North Tollway. 10 minutes to Legacy West & Shops at Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have any available units?
3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

