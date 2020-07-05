3212 PRESTONWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

GORGEOUS, UPDATED 3BR, 3.5 BATH, 3-CAR GARAGE HOME ON GOLF COURSE LOT. Great views of 13th Fairway at the Hills Club of Prestonwood CC. Open & Bright with an east facing patio. Beautiful wood floors in Entry, Dining & Family Rooms. High ceiling family room has great patio & golf views. Updated Kitchen with granite & SS appliances opens to family & breakfast rooms. Master down in rear has a wonderful updated bathroom & large walk-in closet. A beautiful winding staircase takes you up to a spacious game room & 2 bedrooms. Updated HVAC & Low-E windows. Fabulous home! Close access to Dallas North Tollway. 10 minutes to Legacy West & Shops at Legacy.