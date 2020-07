Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, Gorgeous, Beautiful... You couldn't ask for a better home to lease. Extremely well maintained home. Complete Remodel in 2016,Recent ROOF and HVAC unit were added. Updated CARPET, LIGHTING with FANS in every room. QUARTZ countertops, Recent fridge and dishwasher in Kitchen, updated vanities in master bathroom. Yard is peaceful to sit and relax in, well shaded with trees for nice relaxing on a a warm summer day in Texas.