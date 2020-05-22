Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3204 Spring Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3204 Spring Grove Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:31 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3204 Spring Grove Drive
3204 Spring Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3204 Spring Grove Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story with 5 bedrooms in a great neighborhood. Great location in the heart of Plano with excellent Plano ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have any available units?
3204 Spring Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3204 Spring Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Spring Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Spring Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Spring Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District