Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:31 AM

3204 Spring Grove Drive

3204 Spring Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Spring Grove Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story with 5 bedrooms in a great neighborhood. Great location in the heart of Plano with excellent Plano ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have any available units?
3204 Spring Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3204 Spring Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Spring Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Spring Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Spring Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Spring Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Spring Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

