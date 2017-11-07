All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 316 Tallgrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
316 Tallgrass Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:58 AM

316 Tallgrass Lane

316 Tallgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 Tallgrass Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
A very nice, cozy, easy-to-maintain newer home. Wood flooring in the living room, granite tops in the kitchen. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an exhaust vent to outside. Breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator freezer, microwave, electric cook top and well-maintained cabinetry. Blinds on windows. Plenty of storage throughout the home. A large master bedroom features walk-in closet, double sink and large shower. Two other bedrooms with good size closets. A whole house humidifier is also installed. Awesome backyard & spacious 2 car garage with additional storage. Community features include a dog park, sport court, pool & walking trails. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Tallgrass Lane have any available units?
316 Tallgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Tallgrass Lane have?
Some of 316 Tallgrass Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Tallgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
316 Tallgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Tallgrass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Tallgrass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 316 Tallgrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 316 Tallgrass Lane offers parking.
Does 316 Tallgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Tallgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Tallgrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 316 Tallgrass Lane has a pool.
Does 316 Tallgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 316 Tallgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Tallgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Tallgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District