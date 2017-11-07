316 Tallgrass Lane

Amenities
A very nice, cozy, easy-to-maintain newer home. Wood flooring in the living room, granite tops in the kitchen. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an exhaust vent to outside. Breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator freezer, microwave, electric cook top and well-maintained cabinetry. Blinds on windows. Plenty of storage throughout the home. A large master bedroom features walk-in closet, double sink and large shower. Two other bedrooms with good size closets. A whole house humidifier is also installed. Awesome backyard & spacious 2 car garage with additional storage. Community features include a dog park, sport court, pool & walking trails. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No cats.