Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:38 PM

3121 Lucas Terrace

3121 Lucas Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Lucas Terrace, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredibly unique property in the Wyatt North neighborhood of Plano! Newly renovated, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tons of upgrades! Features include wood-like flooring throughout, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom vanities and ceiling fans in the main house! Lease includes a bonus studio space with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen! Located in the Plano ISD close to US-75 with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby! This is not one to miss! Come see today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Lucas Terrace have any available units?
3121 Lucas Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Lucas Terrace have?
Some of 3121 Lucas Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Lucas Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Lucas Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Lucas Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Lucas Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Lucas Terrace offer parking?
No, 3121 Lucas Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Lucas Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Lucas Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Lucas Terrace have a pool?
No, 3121 Lucas Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Lucas Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3121 Lucas Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Lucas Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Lucas Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

