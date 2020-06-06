3121 Lucas Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredibly unique property in the Wyatt North neighborhood of Plano! Newly renovated, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tons of upgrades! Features include wood-like flooring throughout, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom vanities and ceiling fans in the main house! Lease includes a bonus studio space with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen! Located in the Plano ISD close to US-75 with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby! This is not one to miss! Come see today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.