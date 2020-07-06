3117 Parkhaven Drive

paint update with Laminated wood floor with sky light and pool close to park and school,Oversize garage with cabinet. with two living area All photos was taken with some furniture, close to all school and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
