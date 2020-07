Amenities

This home is the perfect blend of modern and traditional and features spacious living areas complete with electric window shades, designer lighting, master bedroom down, walk in closets, and two car attached garage. Oversized corner lot with huge privacy fence, lots of grass, and a pool. Must see!