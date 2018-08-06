3105 Preston Meadow Drive

Amenities
RARE SHORT TERM ONLY LEASE! This lovely 5 bed 4 bath home is ready now! Hardwoods, Two beds, two baths down, three beds, two baths up. Gorgeous pool and covered patio, full three car garage, large living and game rooms, solid counter island kitchen. En suite baths for Master and two other bedrooms. Jack and Jill bath for others. Recently upgraded air conditioning system, hardwood floors, and paint. Complete pool service and lawn service is included! Great Plano Schools! Available immediately but only through January 2020.