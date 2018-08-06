All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

3105 Preston Meadow Drive

Location

3105 Preston Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
RARE SHORT TERM ONLY LEASE! This lovely 5 bed 4 bath home is ready now! Hardwoods, Two beds, two baths down, three beds, two baths up. Gorgeous pool and covered patio, full three car garage, large living and game rooms, solid counter island kitchen. En suite baths for Master and two other bedrooms. Jack and Jill bath for others. Recently upgraded air conditioning system, hardwood floors, and paint. Complete pool service and lawn service is included! Great Plano Schools! Available immediately but only through January 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have any available units?
3105 Preston Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3105 Preston Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Preston Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Preston Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Preston Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Preston Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Preston Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

