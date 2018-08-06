3105 Preston Meadow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

RARE SHORT TERM ONLY LEASE! This lovely 5 bed 4 bath home is ready now! Hardwoods, Two beds, two baths down, three beds, two baths up. Gorgeous pool and covered patio, full three car garage, large living and game rooms, solid counter island kitchen. En suite baths for Master and two other bedrooms. Jack and Jill bath for others. Recently upgraded air conditioning system, hardwood floors, and paint. Complete pool service and lawn service is included! Great Plano Schools! Available immediately but only through January 2020.