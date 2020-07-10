All apartments in Plano
3100 Oak Springs Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 AM

3100 Oak Springs Drive

3100 Oak Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Oak Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Quick access to major highways (Central Expressway, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Dallas North Tollway)! Located near highly rated PISD schools and walking distance to Skaggs Elementary school and Rice Middle school. Fantastic neighborhood offers two swimming pools, walking trails and Russel Creek park. Spacious 5 beds and 4 baths, large kitchen with island and granite top, high ceilings, large gameroom. Large corner lot with 3 car garage. Brand new shutters, new paint, new carpet upstairs, first floor hardwood everywhere, separate utility room, all bathrooms with ceramic tile floorings. Walking distance to community pool and Russel Creek park. Amazing home for family with young children!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have any available units?
3100 Oak Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have?
Some of 3100 Oak Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Oak Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Oak Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Oak Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Oak Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Oak Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Oak Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Oak Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Oak Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Oak Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Oak Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

