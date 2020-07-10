3100 Oak Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Location! Location! Location! Quick access to major highways (Central Expressway, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Dallas North Tollway)! Located near highly rated PISD schools and walking distance to Skaggs Elementary school and Rice Middle school. Fantastic neighborhood offers two swimming pools, walking trails and Russel Creek park. Spacious 5 beds and 4 baths, large kitchen with island and granite top, high ceilings, large gameroom. Large corner lot with 3 car garage. Brand new shutters, new paint, new carpet upstairs, first floor hardwood everywhere, separate utility room, all bathrooms with ceramic tile floorings. Walking distance to community pool and Russel Creek park. Amazing home for family with young children!