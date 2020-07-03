All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:13 PM

3100 Charter Oak Drive

3100 Charter Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Charter Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute home located in Royal Oaks on a quiet interior lot close to Bob Woodruff Park. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms down, 3rd bedroom and game room room upstairs, game room can be 4th bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter top and newer cabinets. Beautiful laminate floors in living, dining, and master. One small pet allowed with $300 non-refundable deposit. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Photos were taken before current tenant moved in. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have any available units?
3100 Charter Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have?
Some of 3100 Charter Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Charter Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Charter Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Charter Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Charter Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Charter Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Charter Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3100 Charter Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Charter Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Charter Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Charter Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

