3100 Charter Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute home located in Royal Oaks on a quiet interior lot close to Bob Woodruff Park. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms down, 3rd bedroom and game room room upstairs, game room can be 4th bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter top and newer cabinets. Beautiful laminate floors in living, dining, and master. One small pet allowed with $300 non-refundable deposit. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Photos were taken before current tenant moved in. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.