Plano, TX
3024 Stanford Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3024 Stanford Drive

3024 Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Stanford Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled one-story house with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a quiet neighborhood. NO CARPET. Laminate floor in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen features quartz counter top and brand new Stainless Steel appliances. Remodeled master bathroom boosts frameless shower case, large garden tub, granite counter top and huge closet. Low-E windows were installed to save the energy expenses. Super convenient location within walking distance to Jackson Elementary. Easy access to George Bush 190, Coit Rd and 75. Plano ISD. Must see! House will be cleaned again before tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Stanford Drive have any available units?
3024 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 3024 Stanford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3024 Stanford Drive offer parking?
No, 3024 Stanford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3024 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.

