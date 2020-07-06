3024 Stanford Drive

Amenities

Recently remodeled one-story house with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a quiet neighborhood. NO CARPET. Laminate floor in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen features quartz counter top and brand new Stainless Steel appliances. Remodeled master bathroom boosts frameless shower case, large garden tub, granite counter top and huge closet. Low-E windows were installed to save the energy expenses. Super convenient location within walking distance to Jackson Elementary. Easy access to George Bush 190, Coit Rd and 75. Plano ISD. Must see! House will be cleaned again before tenant moves in.