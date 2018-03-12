3012 Mill Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is a two story brick traditional single family house. It boasts 4 large bedrooms and 2789 square feet. Composite Pergo wood floor throughout the downstairs. Chef friendly kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Central heat and air conditioning. 22' Vault ceiling. Two car garage and sprinkler system, Natural gas fire place. High speed DSL or Cable modem are available at location. Spring Ridge Community has two swimming pools for residents Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply.