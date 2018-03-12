All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3012 Mill Ridge Drive

3012 Mill Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Mill Ridge Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is a two story brick traditional single family house. It boasts 4 large bedrooms and 2789 square feet. Composite Pergo wood floor throughout the downstairs. Chef friendly kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Central heat and air conditioning. 22' Vault ceiling. Two car garage and sprinkler system, Natural gas fire place. High speed DSL or Cable modem are available at location. Spring Ridge Community has two swimming pools for residents Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have any available units?
3012 Mill Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3012 Mill Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Mill Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Mill Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Mill Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Mill Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

