Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Astonishing Recent Build in Quaint Subdivision! Hand- scraped hardwood floors in the entry way and dining. Tall ceilings on first level w a gas fireplace. Kitchen hosts SS gas cooktop, built – in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Living room pre-wired for surround sound and has recessed lighting . Master bath offers large garden tub, separate shower and elongated vanities. Backyard w covered patio, privacy fence and sprinkler system.