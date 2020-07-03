2908 Jesters Court

Amenities
You will love this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
Qualified resident to receive One month free off July's Rent if moved-in on or before by June 14th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.