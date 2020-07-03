All apartments in Plano
Location

2908 Jesters Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
Qualified resident to receive One month free off July's Rent if moved-in on or before by June 14th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Jesters Court have any available units?
2908 Jesters Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Jesters Court have?
Some of 2908 Jesters Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Jesters Court currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Jesters Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Jesters Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Jesters Court is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Jesters Court offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Jesters Court offers parking.
Does 2908 Jesters Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Jesters Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Jesters Court have a pool?
No, 2908 Jesters Court does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Jesters Court have accessible units?
No, 2908 Jesters Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Jesters Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Jesters Court does not have units with dishwashers.

