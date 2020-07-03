2908 Jesters Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

Qualified resident to receive One month free off July's Rent if moved-in on or before by June 14th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.