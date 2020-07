Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath corner lot home won't last long. The open floor plan gives great flexibility to the new owner, with a master bedroom downstairs and two other bedrooms downstairs. This home is full of upgrades, from Fresh paint, laminate flooring, carpet, porcelain tile, ceiling fans, lighting, and much more.

Owner will consider owner financing with acceptable down payment.