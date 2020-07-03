All apartments in Plano
2813 Gambel Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 PM

2813 Gambel Lane

2813 Gambel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Gambel Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy 3-2-2 with Study that could be 4th BR in sought after Andrews Elementary with an open floor-plan. Master and study down. This property sits on a huge corner lot and boasts an over-sized backyard and covered flagstone patio making it ideal for entertaining. Walking trails, greenbelts and parks surround this home and neighborhood. A charming well maintained home that includes the fridge! We do the Lease, $50 check or MO per adult TAR app fee paid to Real Care Realty. App fee may be paid through Pay Pal with a small fee. Please note all wallpaper will be removed and walls professionally painted. New pictures coming. Pet deposit is for first pet, additional pets may require additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Gambel Lane have any available units?
2813 Gambel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Gambel Lane have?
Some of 2813 Gambel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Gambel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Gambel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Gambel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Gambel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Gambel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Gambel Lane offers parking.
Does 2813 Gambel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Gambel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Gambel Lane have a pool?
No, 2813 Gambel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Gambel Lane have accessible units?
No, 2813 Gambel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Gambel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Gambel Lane has units with dishwashers.

