2813 Gambel Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy 3-2-2 with Study that could be 4th BR in sought after Andrews Elementary with an open floor-plan. Master and study down. This property sits on a huge corner lot and boasts an over-sized backyard and covered flagstone patio making it ideal for entertaining. Walking trails, greenbelts and parks surround this home and neighborhood. A charming well maintained home that includes the fridge! We do the Lease, $50 check or MO per adult TAR app fee paid to Real Care Realty. App fee may be paid through Pay Pal with a small fee. Please note all wallpaper will be removed and walls professionally painted. New pictures coming. Pet deposit is for first pet, additional pets may require additional deposits.