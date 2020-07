Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 beds & 2 baths & 2 car garage. Very close to schools, shopping, & City Park with easy access to Hwy 75. Two living areas for entertaining. Lovely granite counters in kitchen. Dual sinks, Walk-in Closets & updated master bath. Large backyard with patio. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.