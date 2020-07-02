2808 Meadows Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Charming updated house in East Plano.

New wood floors all throughout house.

New remodeled kitchen.

This is a 1 and half bath house.

Full size garage.

Big Backyard.

Work space in garage.

Easy access to the George Bush Highway and highway 75. Close to State Farm Insurance Building and Texas Instrument Building. Shopping.

Great schools.

Nice quiet neighborhood

Will start taking applications soon.

Ready for showing and moving in this weeken

Please send inquirty

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.