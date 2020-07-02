All apartments in Plano
2808 Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2808 Meadows Drive

2808 Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Charming updated house in East Plano.
New wood floors all throughout house.
New remodeled kitchen.
This is a 1 and half bath house.
Full size garage.
Big Backyard.
Work space in garage.
Easy access to the George Bush Highway and highway 75. Close to State Farm Insurance Building and Texas Instrument Building. Shopping.
Great schools.
Nice quiet neighborhood
Will start taking applications soon.
Ready for showing and moving in this weeken
Please send inquirty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Meadows Drive have any available units?
2808 Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Meadows Drive have?
Some of 2808 Meadows Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

