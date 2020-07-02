Charming updated house in East Plano. New wood floors all throughout house. New remodeled kitchen. This is a 1 and half bath house. Full size garage. Big Backyard. Work space in garage. Easy access to the George Bush Highway and highway 75. Close to State Farm Insurance Building and Texas Instrument Building. Shopping. Great schools. Nice quiet neighborhood Will start taking applications soon. Ready for showing and moving in this weeken Please send inquirty This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have any available units?
2808 Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Meadows Drive have?
Some of 2808 Meadows Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
