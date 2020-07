Amenities

Beautiful two-story home residing on a large cul-de-sac lot with beautiful brick elevation! Light and bright home with vaulted ceilings in living room! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and single car garage! All bedrooms located on second floor, which allows maximum space in the first floor living. Upgrades include- New Paint, New flooring in bedrooms, updated cabinets, new vinyl windows and new HVAC!