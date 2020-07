Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story corner lot home in the heart of Plano. Nice, bright & open interior. Spacious rooms w dramatic high ceilings & custom moldings. C-shape design w tall windows allow you to view the pool and backyard area. Nice Master retreat on the first floor complete with sitting area & see through fireplace. Guest bedroom down, which could be used as a den. 2 bedrooms up complete w own baths & game room in the center. Owner will pay for pool & yard maintenance.