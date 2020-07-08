All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2704 Barrington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2704 Barrington Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:43 AM

2704 Barrington Drive

2704 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2704 Barrington Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! LUXURY PROPERTY IN A PRIME W. PLANO LOCATION! Master and second bedroom down! This spacious home is ready for your family to call home. An entertainer's dream with an open concept floorplan, multiple living areas, a large kitchen with double ovens, and a wet bar off of the family room! Recently remodeled to meet your discerning tenant's demands including recently replaced flooring, white cabinets, fresh paint, and updated bathrooms including a free-standing tub and frameless shower in the master bath. All of this conveniently located in close proximity to DNT with easy access to other major thoroughfares, shopping and dining. Come see what all this home has to offer!! LAWNCARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Barrington Drive have any available units?
2704 Barrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Barrington Drive have?
Some of 2704 Barrington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Barrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Barrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Barrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Barrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2704 Barrington Drive offer parking?
No, 2704 Barrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Barrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Barrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Barrington Drive have a pool?
No, 2704 Barrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Barrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Barrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Barrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Barrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District