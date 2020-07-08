2704 Barrington Drive

Amenities

NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! LUXURY PROPERTY IN A PRIME W. PLANO LOCATION! Master and second bedroom down! This spacious home is ready for your family to call home. An entertainer's dream with an open concept floorplan, multiple living areas, a large kitchen with double ovens, and a wet bar off of the family room! Recently remodeled to meet your discerning tenant's demands including recently replaced flooring, white cabinets, fresh paint, and updated bathrooms including a free-standing tub and frameless shower in the master bath. All of this conveniently located in close proximity to DNT with easy access to other major thoroughfares, shopping and dining. Come see what all this home has to offer!! LAWNCARE INCLUDED!