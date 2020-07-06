All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:51 AM

2703 N Colfax Circle

2703 North Colfax Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2703 North Colfax Circle, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Step into your new open floor plan concept home which has been thoughtfully remodeled, and landscaped, featuring hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, and a massive family room accented with tiled gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Cozy up to the large countertop under the bar lighting on kitchen peninsula and entertain family and friends in one of three living areas along with a large bonus room with double closets toward the back which could be a media room, a 2nd master or 4th bedroom. This large corner lot boasts a pool sized back yard. Large garage with attic and separate storage shed.Sought after neighborhood and award winning school district and convenient to George Bush and 75 Central Expwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 N Colfax Circle have any available units?
2703 N Colfax Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 N Colfax Circle have?
Some of 2703 N Colfax Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 N Colfax Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2703 N Colfax Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 N Colfax Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2703 N Colfax Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2703 N Colfax Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2703 N Colfax Circle offers parking.
Does 2703 N Colfax Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 N Colfax Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 N Colfax Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2703 N Colfax Circle has a pool.
Does 2703 N Colfax Circle have accessible units?
No, 2703 N Colfax Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 N Colfax Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 N Colfax Circle has units with dishwashers.

