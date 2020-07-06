2703 N Colfax Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Step into your new open floor plan concept home which has been thoughtfully remodeled, and landscaped, featuring hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, and a massive family room accented with tiled gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Cozy up to the large countertop under the bar lighting on kitchen peninsula and entertain family and friends in one of three living areas along with a large bonus room with double closets toward the back which could be a media room, a 2nd master or 4th bedroom. This large corner lot boasts a pool sized back yard. Large garage with attic and separate storage shed.Sought after neighborhood and award winning school district and convenient to George Bush and 75 Central Expwy.