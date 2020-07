Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained duplex for immediate move in, Two master rooms upstairs with two full bathrooms, half bath downstairs, open and bright with kitchen and breakfast room overlook fenced backyard. Two car garage with long driveway, owner pays HOA and HOA mows front and side yard. Clean and pleasant, this one will not last! Come and show it before it's gone. pet case by case.