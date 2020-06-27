2609 Saratoga Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL property in the heart of Plano! Excellent Plano ISD schools! 5 beds with Master and guest bedroom downstairs..... downstairs guest bedroom can be used as Study or Home office! Game room upstairs!!! Large board on board fenced in yard with bonus private side yard. Covered patio! Peaceful and serene!! 2 living and 2 dining areas ideal for entertaining. Stainless Steel appliances in Kitchen! Whole house has fresh paint! 3 car garage is a huge BONUS to keep your vehicles indoors from hail! You will love this house! Come and make it your home!!! PETS are case by case and have to be approved by landlord.