2609 Saratoga Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2609 Saratoga Drive

2609 Saratoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Saratoga Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL property in the heart of Plano! Excellent Plano ISD schools! 5 beds with Master and guest bedroom downstairs..... downstairs guest bedroom can be used as Study or Home office! Game room upstairs!!! Large board on board fenced in yard with bonus private side yard. Covered patio! Peaceful and serene!! 2 living and 2 dining areas ideal for entertaining. Stainless Steel appliances in Kitchen! Whole house has fresh paint! 3 car garage is a huge BONUS to keep your vehicles indoors from hail! You will love this house! Come and make it your home!!! PETS are case by case and have to be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
2609 Saratoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 2609 Saratoga Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Saratoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Saratoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Saratoga Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Saratoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Saratoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.

