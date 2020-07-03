2609 Micarta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT! Amazing home ready for immediate move in! In Plano ISD and very close to the local elementary. Great floor plan; flows through kitchen (with refrigerator) located between the formal dining area, just off the entry, and a breakfast nook at the rear. Two living spaces, one with a cozy wet bar, divided by a shared fireplace makes for great for entertaining! Laminate, tile and carpet flooring throughout. Easy lawn maintenance - house has a sprinkler system. A property in this location will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!!