All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2609 Micarta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2609 Micarta Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

2609 Micarta Drive

2609 Micarta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2609 Micarta Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT! Amazing home ready for immediate move in! In Plano ISD and very close to the local elementary. Great floor plan; flows through kitchen (with refrigerator) located between the formal dining area, just off the entry, and a breakfast nook at the rear. Two living spaces, one with a cozy wet bar, divided by a shared fireplace makes for great for entertaining! Laminate, tile and carpet flooring throughout. Easy lawn maintenance - house has a sprinkler system. A property in this location will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Micarta Drive have any available units?
2609 Micarta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Micarta Drive have?
Some of 2609 Micarta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Micarta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Micarta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Micarta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Micarta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2609 Micarta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Micarta Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Micarta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Micarta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Micarta Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Micarta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Micarta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Micarta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Micarta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Micarta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District