2608 Royal Oaks Drive

Cozy four-bedroom, two-bath home in a great location in the heart of East Plano. Just a few minutes walk to trails leading to Bob Woodruff Park and Santa Fe Trail Park. Also, just a few minutes drive to downtown Plano and other amenities like the Dart rail. Great Home for a growing family or just someone tired of having neighbors living above or below them. Granite counters. Kitchen with GRANITE countertop; Laminate and Tile Floor throughout the house. The patio has a trellis covering. Available for Move-in, June 1.