Plano, TX
2608 Royal Oaks Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

2608 Royal Oaks Drive

2608 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Royal Oaks Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cozy four-bedroom, two-bath home in a great location in the heart of East Plano. Just a few minutes walk to trails leading to Bob Woodruff Park and Santa Fe Trail Park. Also, just a few minutes drive to downtown Plano and other amenities like the Dart rail. Great Home for a growing family or just someone tired of having neighbors living above or below them. Granite counters. Kitchen with GRANITE countertop; Laminate and Tile Floor throughout the house. The patio has a trellis covering. Available for Move-in, June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
2608 Royal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2608 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Royal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Royal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

