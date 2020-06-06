All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2604 Loftsmoor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2604 Loftsmoor Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:04 AM

2604 Loftsmoor Lane

2604 Loftsmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2604 Loftsmoor Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in Plano ISD! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has wood flooring, soaring ceilings & a spacious open floor plan. Located in award winning Plano West schools. Formal dining, family room and a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Huge master bedroom SEPARATE from all other rooms on 1st level with sitting area, separate shower and vanities. Multiple living areas down stairs and one upstairs! Covered patio and private large fenced backyard! Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5701554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have any available units?
2604 Loftsmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have?
Some of 2604 Loftsmoor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Loftsmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Loftsmoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Loftsmoor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane offer parking?
No, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Loftsmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Loftsmoor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District