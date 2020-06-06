2604 Loftsmoor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home in Plano ISD! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has wood flooring, soaring ceilings & a spacious open floor plan. Located in award winning Plano West schools. Formal dining, family room and a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Huge master bedroom SEPARATE from all other rooms on 1st level with sitting area, separate shower and vanities. Multiple living areas down stairs and one upstairs! Covered patio and private large fenced backyard! Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5701554)