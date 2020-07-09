All apartments in Plano
2601 Elk Trail
2601 Elk Trail

2601 Elk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Elk Trail, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious traditional home features two full bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Located minutes from the Legacy Corridor, Frisco, Allen, Mckinney, and major highways and tollways. Soaring ceiling in the entry welcomes you to your formal living and dining room. Natural light and wood floors give the space a very warm feel. Entertain easily in your large open concept kitchen with an island. Plenty of counter space for baking too! The large open patio is just off the breakfast area providing easy access for grilling. Master en-suite with sitting area jetted tub and walk-in closet. The upstairs game room provides a separate space for fun and is just down the hall from two more bedrooms. Minimum Two Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Elk Trail have any available units?
2601 Elk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Elk Trail have?
Some of 2601 Elk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Elk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Elk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Elk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Elk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2601 Elk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Elk Trail offers parking.
Does 2601 Elk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Elk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Elk Trail have a pool?
No, 2601 Elk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Elk Trail have accessible units?
No, 2601 Elk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Elk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Elk Trail has units with dishwashers.

