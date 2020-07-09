2601 Elk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Spacious traditional home features two full bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Located minutes from the Legacy Corridor, Frisco, Allen, Mckinney, and major highways and tollways. Soaring ceiling in the entry welcomes you to your formal living and dining room. Natural light and wood floors give the space a very warm feel. Entertain easily in your large open concept kitchen with an island. Plenty of counter space for baking too! The large open patio is just off the breakfast area providing easy access for grilling. Master en-suite with sitting area jetted tub and walk-in closet. The upstairs game room provides a separate space for fun and is just down the hall from two more bedrooms. Minimum Two Year Lease.